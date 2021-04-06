Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.