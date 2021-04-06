Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,563.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 235,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

