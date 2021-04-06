Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $14,101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $31,279,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,206 shares of company stock worth $254,334,764. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

