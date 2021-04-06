Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.48. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 178,955 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

