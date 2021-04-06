MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 19.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $20,103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $7,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $33.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,537.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,331. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,595.59 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.09 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,583.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,525.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.