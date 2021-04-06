Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

