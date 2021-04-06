Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

