Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit