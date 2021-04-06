Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.
NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.