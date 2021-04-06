Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

MESO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 39.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesoblast by 22.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

