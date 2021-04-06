Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.67. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,376 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 11,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.