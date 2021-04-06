Metronome Price Tops $3.25 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $161,060.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,926,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,592,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

