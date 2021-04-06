MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

MGP opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

