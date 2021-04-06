Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys Shares of 19,535 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. 1,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,251. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

