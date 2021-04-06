Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 108.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 246.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $310.14. 3,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $311.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.