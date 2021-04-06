Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $802,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.47. 48,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,008. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.13 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

