Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $130.42. 25,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

