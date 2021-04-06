Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $58.31 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Minter Network has a market cap of $58.31 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00053987 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,930,692,752 coins and its circulating supply is 3,725,483,185 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

