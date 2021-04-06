Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter Sells 2,250 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

