Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells $3,393,600.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

MC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 291,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

