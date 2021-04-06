Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 14,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

ECH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 282,858 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.