Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 6,330 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 9,153.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 173,924 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.39. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,768. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $156.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.62.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.