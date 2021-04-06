Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $12.02 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $76,556.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.77 or 0.00467685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

