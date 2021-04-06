Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNR opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

