Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.