Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

