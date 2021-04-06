Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Moody’s worth $181,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Moody’s by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $310.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average is $281.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $311.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

