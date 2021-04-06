Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motorola aims to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital distribution as well as the favorable macroeconomic environment. The integration of Command Central Aware software with Avigilon Blue is likely to facilitate it to better manage and monitor camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, adverse currency translations remain a headwind as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States. Debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Further, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

MSI stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.26. 12,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,596. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

