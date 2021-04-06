MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

