MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 218,311 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $58.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MTS Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,210,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 42,835 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

