Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,400. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MYGN stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

