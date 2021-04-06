MyWish 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,102.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $12,102.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00657119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00078382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

