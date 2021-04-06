National Pension Service Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $582.80 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.32 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

