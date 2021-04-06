Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

