Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.68

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.68 and last traded at C$21.58, with a volume of 35161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit