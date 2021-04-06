Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.68

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.68 and last traded at C$21.58, with a volume of 35161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.02 million and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.