NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGMS. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

