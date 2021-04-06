Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 214,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,651. The company has a market capitalization of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $231,918. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

