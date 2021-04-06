Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.50 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $122,933.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,102.78 or 0.99912586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00037003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00098308 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

