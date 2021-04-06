Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

