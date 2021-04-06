Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

