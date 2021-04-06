New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

