NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,372 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

