NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.87 Million

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report $51.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.19 million to $53.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $219.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.27 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $232.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.