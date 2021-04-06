NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXDCF stock remained flat at $$7.80 during trading on Tuesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

