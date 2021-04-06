Nord Finance Achieves Market Cap of $10.40 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $1.47 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.25 or 0.00017708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00275248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00114705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00765260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.67 or 0.99332024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,035 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

