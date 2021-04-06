Norges Bank Makes New $443.77 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,613,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,766,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Ross Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.15 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

