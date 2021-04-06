Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,731,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.