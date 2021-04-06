Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,826,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

