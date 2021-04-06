Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Raised by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

