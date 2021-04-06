Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 46,341 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,341 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Everbridge worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.40 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

