Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE NKG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.13. 12,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.21.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
