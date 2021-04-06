Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE NMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 6,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

