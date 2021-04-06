Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE NMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 6,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
